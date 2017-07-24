Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton man charged in extortion investigation

A 25-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to send nude photographs of a woman to her friends and family.

Police say a woman began an online relationship with a man using an assumed name of “Tim James” in March.

The woman says she sent the man nude photographs at his request during their relationship.

Over time, the woman claims the man’s requests escalated and he began asking her to perform a variety of sexual acts in front of her computer webcam.

The victim says the man threatened to share her nude photographs with family and friends after she expressed her discomfort with the situation.

The woman complied but as the demands became more extreme, she notified police.

Brandin Basso, 25, has been charged with extortion and publish intimate image without consent.

Police allege Basso used a variety of aliases when speaking to the victim, and also used the computer-generated phone number 647–699–6831 to send text messages. The following is a list of known aliases for the accused:

1) Tim James
2) Smith Jones
3) Mike Jones
4) John_Turner 1029384756
5) Mikejames123456
6) Johnybravo1029384756
7) Timjames12345
8) Smithjames1234567892
9) Timjames1234567890
10) Timjames123456
11) Carlos

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.


