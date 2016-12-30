Hamilton man charged after dump truck slams into bridge

A 22-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after a dump truck with its box raised slammed into an overpass on the highway.

OPP say the truck was driving in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 when it struck the Highway 400 bridge around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The driver continued on after the impact and eventually pulled off to the side of the highway. No injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for more than three hours while the Ministry of Transportation investigated the safety of the bridge. All lanes reopened just before 5 p.m.

The driver is facing careless driving and driving with ‘an over height vehicle’ charges.