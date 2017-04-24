2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton man charged after driving wrong way on Red Hill Valley Parkway

A Hamilton man has been charged with impaired driving after going the wrong way on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP).

Police say an officer saw a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction down the Greenhill Ave. ramp and onto the RHVP around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes. The officer called for assistance to try and halt the vehicle before it made its way onto the Queen Elizabeth Parkway.

The vehicle finally came to a stop after it collided with a police cruiser.

The 58-year-old driver was arrested and taken to the police station.

The man was later released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.


