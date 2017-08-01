2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton man facing child pornography charges

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: child exploitation, child pornography, hamilton, Justin Adam Richards, opp, police, search warrant

A 33-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and is facing multiple child exploitation-related charges.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the Hamilton Police Service say Justin Adam Richards was arrested after police had executed a search warrant of his home on July 19.

Several charges have been laid including three counts of making available child pornography, two counts of transmitting child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

Richards is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton courtroom on August 10.

The investigation is ongoing.


