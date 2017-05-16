2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton man arrested after robbery at local deli

Category: Hamilton
A 32-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly using underwear to disguise his face and rob a local deli.

Police were called to Staropolskie Delikatesy on Barton St. East shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say a man waited for the cashier to ring in his sandwich before he showed an “edged weapon” and demanded cash.

The man didn’t receive any money so he stole the sandwich and ran away from the store.

David Gilman is charged with robbery and disguise with intent.


