Hamilton man accused of setting transport truck on fire

A 26-year-old man is facing charges following an arson investigation by Hamilton police.

Emergency crews responded to a working fire at 50 Covington Rd. shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police discovered a transport truck had been set on fire and another truck had been stolen from the same property.

A short time later, police were able to locate the stolen truck on the border of Hamilton and Niagara region.

Jagvir Dhaliwal, of Hamilton, was arrested and is facing several charges including arson, and care and control of motor vehicle while impaired.


