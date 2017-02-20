Hamilton man, 30, tasered by police after assaulting officers

A Hamilton man is facing several charges including resisting arrest and fentanyl possession after he assaulted officers during a traffic stop.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers saw a black Mercedes driving aggressively near St. Matthews Ave. in Hamilton.

The driver and his female passenger eventually pulled over on Barton St. where an officer approached the car.

As the officer began investigating, more officers arrived to assist and the man was put under arrest.

Police say the man immediately became “assaultive” and managed to break free from police and run east on Barton St.

When police caught up with him, he began punching and kicking the officers.

Police eventually tasered the man and he was arrested.

Daniel Sombath Iem, 30, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking codeine, proceeds of crime under $5000, possession of sildenafil, possession of fentanyl, fail to comply with recognizance, assault peace officer, resisting arrest, and obstruct police.

A 32-year-old woman from Hamilton has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking codeine and proceeds of crime under $5000.