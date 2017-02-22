Hamilton man, 26, killed in crash on Red Hill Valley Parkway

A 26-year-old Hamilton man is dead following a three-vehicle crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway last night.

The fatal collision happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday near King St. East.

Police say a the 26-year-old man was driving northbound in a Mazda 3 when he collided with a Dodge Journey, also driving northbound.

The Mazda 3 veered onto the grass median, lost control and entered the southbound lanes where it was struck by a van.

The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van, a 48-year-old Hamilton man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Dodge Journey did not suffer any physical injuries.

Detectives say they have not ruled out speed, alcohol or weather as contributing factors in the collision.

The Red Hill Valley Parkway was closed in both directions for several hours but has since been reopened.

Hamilton police are asking any witnesses to please contact Detective Matt Hewko or Walter Niblock by phone at 905-546-4755.

This is the city’s fourth fatality in 2017.