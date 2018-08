A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a fire broke out at a home in central Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to 83 Emerald St. South shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say no one was injured in the blaze.

Police say investigation revealed a 26-year-old Hamilton man was responsible for the fire.

He has been charged with arson, disregard for human life and will appear in court on Wednesday.