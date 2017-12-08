Hamilton man, 24, slashed in the arm during fight
A 24-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital after being slashed with a knife during an altercation.
Police were called to Dalkeith Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Two men had been fighting and one of the men was assaulted with a knife. He suffered a serious injury to his arm and was transported to hospital.
“Police know the identity of the 31-year-old Hamilton man who also involved in the incident and are looking for him,” said Const. Jerome Stewart.
Hamilton police say the investigators is ongoing.
Commenting Guidelines