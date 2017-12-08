Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man, 24, slashed in the arm during fight

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, knife, police

Hamilton_Police-750x422

A 24-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital after being slashed with a knife during an altercation.

Police were called to Dalkeith Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Two men had been fighting and one of the men was assaulted with a knife. He suffered a serious injury to his arm and was transported to hospital.

“Police know the identity of the 31-year-old Hamilton man who also involved in the incident and are looking for him,” said Const. Jerome Stewart.

Hamilton police say the investigators is ongoing.


LATEST STORIES

Police make arrest in Stoney Creek bar stabbing

The gift of wine

Police search for Burlington sex assault suspects

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php