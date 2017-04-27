Hamilton man, 24, charged with attempted murder

A Hamilton man has been charged with attempted murder after a mid-day stabbing in the city.

Officers were called to a home on West Ave. North shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release, police found a man in his twenties suffering from injuries “believed to be from a stabbing”. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton Police Homicide Unit detectives have charged 24-year-old Stephen Phan with attempted murder.

Phan and the victim were known to each other and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.