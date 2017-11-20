Hamilton man, 20, seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A 20-year-old Hamilton man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he lost control of his car and slammed into several vehicles parked at a spa.

The man was driving his 2009 Audi Q7 eastbound on Taylor Rd. near Glendale Ave. in Niagara-on-the-Lake around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the man failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway. He then struck a culvert, became airborne and landed in the parking lot of the White Oakes Resort and Spa where he struck several parked vehicles.

The driver was taken to an out-of-region trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking businesses along Taylor Rd. to take a look at any surveillance footage that may have captured the collision.

Anyone with information that could help police in the investigation is asked to contact 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.