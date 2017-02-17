Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man, 18, stabbed by teen during street fight

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, police, stab, stabbing

bartonstab2

An 18-year-old Hamilton man is expected to recover after being stabbed during a street fight in Hamilton’s north end.

Police say the victim walked up to patrolling officers in the area of Barton St. East and Wentworth St. North just after 9 p.m. on Thursday and said he had been stabbed during a fight.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy at the scene but he has not yet been charged. Police say the suspect and victim are not cooperating with police.

The Hamilton Police Canine Unit was called in to search the area and found what is believed to be the knife used during the fight.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sheri Marshall at 905-546-3817.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php