Hamilton man, 18, stabbed by teen during street fight

An 18-year-old Hamilton man is expected to recover after being stabbed during a street fight in Hamilton’s north end.

Police say the victim walked up to patrolling officers in the area of Barton St. East and Wentworth St. North just after 9 p.m. on Thursday and said he had been stabbed during a fight.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy at the scene but he has not yet been charged. Police say the suspect and victim are not cooperating with police.

The Hamilton Police Canine Unit was called in to search the area and found what is believed to be the knife used during the fight.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sheri Marshall at 905-546-3817.