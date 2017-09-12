Hamilton judge who wore a Trump hat in court gets 30 days without pay

A Hamilton judge who wore a Trump hat in court following the U.S. election has been suspended without pay for 30 days.

According to the Ontario Judicial Council, Justice Bernd Zabel’s conduct “warrants the most serious reprimand possible short of removing him from the bench.”

The council, which heard Zabel’s case last month, says the incident marks a “single aberrant and inexplicable act of judicial misconduct” from an otherwise respected judge.

Justice Bernd Zabel faced a disciplinary hearing in August where he testified saying he put on the hat as a joke.

According to court transcripts Zabel said quote, “just in celebration of a historic night in the United States.” Zabel admits to wearing it for one minute before placing the hat in front of him for the entire court to see.

Zabel also testified saying he does not associate himself with the idea of misogyny, bigotry or racism.

He was only gloating that he predicted the outcome of the election.