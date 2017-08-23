Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton judge faces disciplinary hearing for “Make America Great Again” hat

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Bernd Zabel, judicial misconduct, “Make America Great Again” hat

A Hamilton judge who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat in court a day after President Trump was elected is facing a disciplinary hearing today.

Justice Bernd Zabel is scheduled to appear before an Ontario Judicial Council panel in Toronto to face allegations of judicial misconduct over the incident that happened on November 9, 2016.

Zabel apologized to a nearly-empty courtroom a few days later, calling it a “lapse in judgment,” but the council says it’s alleged his statement “was not consistent with comments he made in court” on the day of the incident.

The council says it received 81 complaints about Zabel’s behaviour on that day.

If Zabel is found guilty, he may face several sanctions or lose his job.


