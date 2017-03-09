2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton to host 2018 Canadian Country Music Awards

CCMA
(Photo courtesy Canadian Country Music Awards)

Hamilton has been chosen to host the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) and Country Music Week for the sixth time in 2018.

The announcement was made by CCMA President Don Green in downtown Hamilton Thursday morning.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to Hamilton, for the first time since 2011,” Green said in a news release. “The passion with which this city last hosted us, and shared through their bid presentation, makes us confident that country music fans and industry members are sure to be impressed with the event we bring together for 2018.”

The four-day annual event will run from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9. and will feature events throughout the city. In the past, the economic impact left in host cities was roughly $8 to $10 million.

“The Hamilton music scene is enriched with an outstanding line-up of homegrown talent, along with welcoming the best in the industry,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger in a statement. “Our city has played host to the Canadian Country Music Association on five occasions and we welcome them back again in 2018, continuing a tradition of celebrating music across our country, while growing our capacity to host visitors and showcase Hamilton’s arts, music and culture.”

The two-hour televised show will broadcast from Hamilton on September 9, 2018. Each year, the CCMA’s reach three million people across the country.

This year’s awards show will be held in Saskatoon on Sept. 10.


