Hamilton home heavily damaged in structure fire

A two-storey unit of a six town house in Hamilton has suffered serious damage following a structure fire on Thursday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m.at 55 Wellington St. North when a blaze broke out in one of the two-story units. Firefighters immediately entered the home and found three people who were subsequently escorted outside and assessed by medical staff. None were taken to hospital.

Officials called for additional fire trucks due to concern of the fire spreading and the likely hood of that happening in a row house of an old home.

The fire was eventually extinguished with no fire spread in the adjoining units. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

Officials believe the fire was caused by careless disposal of smokers material.