Hamilton hockey coach faces child porn charges

A Hamilton minor hockey coach charged with child porn has been fired and now his former team is trying to ease players and parents concerns.

Steven West was a volunteer head coach for the Hamilton Huskies major peewee team. On Friday, West was one of three Hamilton men arrested in a child porn crack down. West faces three charges including possessing and accessing child porn. The 43-year old coached boys twelve years and under.

The team sent a notice to parents of the players and report that no one has indicated that they’ve been directly affected by West. Before joining the Huskies, West coached in the coronation minor hockey association between 2010 and 2013. The league sent parents a letter with details on the charges and encouraged anyone affected to speak up.

Huskies General Manager Mike Spadafora says police checks are done every two years but based on the nature of the charges, Spadafora says the team is looking to enhance security.