Hamilton high school holds food drive for Halloween

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: donations, food bank, halloween, hamilton, Lisa Hefpner, Me To We, st. thoman more, we scare hunger


St. Thomas More’s Halloween collection has become the second largest one-day food drive in the country.

Every year students work even harder to collect even more. The goal this year is 100 000 pounds of food from 25 000 households on the west and central Hamilton mountain.
It will be enough to feed 1200 families connected to the Neighbour to Neighbour food bank.

In recent years, the school has joined its annual fundraiser with the national “We Scare Hunger” campaign and “Me to We” co founder Marc Kielburger was in Hamilton this morning to thank students, as they bring in one third of all the “We Scare Hunger” proceeds in North America.


