Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Staff and students evacuated at two Hamilton high schools

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bomb threat, hamilton, police, St. Mary

StMarysBombThreat

Two Hamilton high schools have been evacuated after threats were made towards the safety of staff and students.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, Hamilton police say they received information that a threat had been made towards staff and students of St. Mary Catholic Secondary School.

Police evacuated everyone safely to a nearby Fortinos grocery store and Canadian Martyrs Elementary School.

Officers searched the premises and cleared the scene around noon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police received information about a threat at Ancaster High School at 374 Jerseyville Rd. West.

Police say all staff and students were evacuated safely to Morgan Firestone Arena at 385 Jerseyville Rd. West.

Those students went back to class after police cleared the building and were dismissed at the usual time. 


LATEST STORIES

Staff and students evacuated at two Hamilton high schools

McMaster student charged for hacking into admission offer letters

Puck for a cause

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php