Staff and students evacuated at two Hamilton high schools

Two Hamilton high schools have been evacuated after threats were made towards the safety of staff and students.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, Hamilton police say they received information that a threat had been made towards staff and students of St. Mary Catholic Secondary School.

Police evacuated everyone safely to a nearby Fortinos grocery store and Canadian Martyrs Elementary School.

Officers searched the premises and cleared the scene around noon.

HPS has cleared St Mary School. Police will continue to investigate.We have been advised the school will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Please contact the HWCDSB for further information. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 20, 2017

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police received information about a threat at Ancaster High School at 374 Jerseyville Rd. West.

Police say all staff and students were evacuated safely to Morgan Firestone Arena at 385 Jerseyville Rd. West.

Those students went back to class after police cleared the building and were dismissed at the usual time.