Hamilton Harbour Queen sails again

The Hamilton Harbour Queen has been a staple of Hamilton’s Waterfront for 13 years.

The popular cruise ship underwent a series of changes after the death of it’s owner last year, but his family has stepped up to carry on the tradition.

The Hamilton Harbour Queen which has hosted weddings, dinners, and other events since 2005, returns tonight with its first public cruise of the year. It is under new ownership after Albert Samee died last summer, but its still in the family.

Twenty-four-year-old Amber Samee says she sank over $200,000 into the Harbour Queen, the only ship of it’s kind in Hamilton.

“I don’t think any work has been done in the past 13 years so it just needed to be revamped so that people are coming and having the best experience. It needed a paint job, it needed new upholstering.” she says.

She also added air conditioning, new carpet, a sound system and a busier cruise schedule.

Amber plans to have the boat go out consistently this season, Thursdays through Sundays, several times a day.

Captain Ron Philp worked with Albert Samee for years and is excited to be “on the bridge” this summer.

From then to now, the award winning cruise is a staple in the Hamilton community. With dining, sightseeing, dance parties and special events, Amber is making sure to keep her father’s legacy alive.

The maiden voyage is tonight from 7 to 10 and will set you back about $80 a person.



