Hamilton Greekfest bridges cultures with open arms

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: bubble soccer, festival, greekfest, gyros, hamilton, Inch Park


Hundreds turned out for the 40th anniversary of Hamilton’s Greekfest.

The festival celebrates the Greek culture with many of its staples like gyros, traditional music, and an added twist on a favourite sport with bubble soccer.

But an organizer says this event isn’t just about the Greek culture because they invite other cultures to participate.

This year the Brantford Ukrainia dancers are a featured performance that bridges different cultures.

Find the performance schedule at hamiltongreekfest.com. The festival closes tonight at 11 and reopens from noon to 9 tomorrow.


