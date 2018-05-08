The Hamilton globe is getting a makeover

It is a landmark that everyone will recognize but not everyone knows why it is there. The Hamilton globe has been a part of the waste water plant since 1970 and finally this year, it is getting a makeover.

The Hamilton globe is filled with methane gas that is used at the waste water plant.

The plant takes water that goes down the drain of homes in the city of Hamilton and processes it. That way when it’s put back into the local water ways at Hamilton harbour, it is safe to do so.

The rehabilitation of the globe began last year with structural upgrades such as testing, inspecting and coating the interior. Now it’s time for the final step- the exterior.

The city deemed it important to recreate the original image. The artist behind the sphere’s painting says this is the toughest paint job he has ever done because he is used to flat structures.

The sphere is 80 feet in diameter and just over 7000 cubic centimetres of storage capacity.

The Waste Water Plant hopes the rehabilitation will last another 40 to 50 years.