Hamilton Fringe Festival wraps up with encore of great attendance

The Hamilton Fringe Festival is wrapping up today after record breaking attendance.

For the past 11 days emerging and established artists have been performing in 50 shows for the theatre festival. This year Fringe has been the most successful it’s ever been and more than doubled its online sales from last year, something organizers credit to many small changes like programming.

Organizers say the planning for Fringe 2018 starts right away and they’re excited for the possibilities in the works, like outdoor performances.


