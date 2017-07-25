Hamilton Fringe Festival artists fights back

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Hamilton Fringe Festival, LGBTQ, posters


The Hamilton Fringe Festival and some of its artists are fighting back after posters for several plays with LGBTQ and feminist themes have been defaced with verses from the bible and other messages.

A police report was filed and police were checking them out but because these are public posting areas, they not considered a hate crime

Many of the artists have received donations to get more posters printed and say the support from the community has been overwhelming

Although there will be no criminal investigation, Hamilton Police are still interested to find out who’s behind this and are willing to set up a conversation between them and the festival organizers.


