2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton firefighters battling flames and smoke at St. Peter’s Hospital

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fire, hamilton, hospital, St. Peters

Firesafetyofficer

 

Hamilton firefighters are working to put out flames and smoke at St. Peter’s Hospital in the city’s east end.

map1

Crews were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a fire broke out. It is unclear where the fire started.

“There is smoke in the building and patients are being accommodated,” said Hamilton police Staff Sgt. Greg Jackson. “There is no one injured.”

A command centre has been set up and the area around the hospital has been closed to traffic.

Motorists and residents are asked to avoid the area.

More to come…


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton firefighters battling flames and smoke at St. Peter's Hospital

Retro Running

No Protests at Skyway Animal Hospital

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php