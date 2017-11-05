Hamilton firefighters battling flames and smoke at St. Peter’s Hospital

Hamilton firefighters are working to put out flames and smoke at St. Peter’s Hospital in the city’s east end.

Crews were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a fire broke out. It is unclear where the fire started.

“There is smoke in the building and patients are being accommodated,” said Hamilton police Staff Sgt. Greg Jackson. “There is no one injured.”

A command centre has been set up and the area around the hospital has been closed to traffic.

Motorists and residents are asked to avoid the area.

More to come…