Hamilton fire statistics

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fire, firefighters, hamilton

The Hamilton fire department has released its annual report and it reveals some interesting statistics.

Last year, there were 287 structure fires and the number one cause of those fires was careless smoking.

11 people died in fires in Hamilton last year and 37 people suffered injuries.

Only 48% of homes had smoke alarms that met the Ontario fire code.

For information on how to prevent a fire in your home visit: hamilton.ca/emergency-services/fire/fire-prevention


