Hamilton fire says two people have fallen at Dundas Peak

Category: Hamilton
Hamilton firefighters are currently attempting to rescue two people who have fallen at Dundas Peak.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the initial call reported one person had fallen but when firefighters arrived they located one male and one female.

Roughly 13 units were called in to assist in a high-angle rope rescue, which is currently underway.

Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek says two separate rope rescue operations are happening because the male and female are located in two different locations.

Hamilton paramedics say they are working to treat and stabilize the male and female, who both have injuries consistent with a fall from heights.

More to come…



