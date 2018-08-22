Hamilton filming

A large film crew slowed down traffic in the Hamilton core today and according to the city’s film office, this year is turning out to be the busiest yet.

Filiming of the HBO heist series Jett, starring Carla Gugino took place infront of the Royal Connaught.

“Our show is trying to be nowhere USA so Hamilton provided a very non-descript city scope for us.” Ron McKenzie, location manager.

On top of the diverse architecture, the logistics of filming here is a big draw and the city is reaping the benefits.

“Last year production spent over 12 million dollars directly in the city like hotels, eating at out restaurants, renting properties, city services and we’re on pace to catch or even beat last year’s numbers.” Kim Adrovez, Hamilton film office.