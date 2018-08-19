Hamilton Festivals this Weekend

The streets of Hamilton were bustling today for the many festivals going on this weekend.

The Greek, Waterdown Arts, and Cactus fest saw thousands of people today enjoying the tail end of summer.

Over 100,000 people are expected to enjoy the Cactus fest in Dundas this weekend.

Food, vendors, and rides.

Its been 43 years of the Cactus fest, with many coming back time and time again.

Organizers say its a good way to spend one of the last weekends before the kids go back to school.

In Waterdown, many were spending the day listening to live music and watching different artists work.

At the Waterdown Arts Fest, there were paintings, wooden pieces, and many other kinds of art on display. A chance for the community to see the talent in their own backyard.

But for those looking for an authentic taste of one particular culture, Greek Fest is the place to be this weekend.

Chicken souvlaki, Greek fries, and of course the gyro meat.

You’re not allowed to leave hungry.

The festival is a celebration of the Greek community in Hamilton.

Festival goers can also take a tour of the Greek Orthodox Church and see the intricate hand painted walls.

All the festivals will be up and running tomorrow as well. Despite there being so many, the organizers say its a great way to see what Hamilton has to offer.