Hamilton father charged after his toddler was found alone on a street

A toddler, believed to be about 18 months old was found outside in the rain alone Tuesday morning in Hamilton without a coat or shoes. It’s unclear how long the little girl was out in the cold wet conditions but her father, who was home at the time, is facing charges.

One woman coming to see a friend spotted the child immediately.

“She was crying initially and when my friend picked her up she was fine. We cleaned her up, gave her some stuffies, wrapped her in a blanket and called police and they came really fast.”

The call was made at 10:15 this morning and police responded within a minute. The little girl was taken to hospital and is expected to be okay. Two hours later her 49 year old father left with Hamilton police.

One of the neighbours who saw the young girl’s father earlier in the morning believes he was intoxicated. Hamilton police haven’t confirmed that information but officers spoke with the father for hours inside his apartment. Neighbours say the girls mother was not home at the time.

The father is facing charges under the provincial child and family services act for leaving a child unattended.