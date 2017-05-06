Hamilton family still waiting for answers from the SIU

A Hamilton family is still waiting for answers from the province’s police watchdog, more than seven months after their brother was shot and killed by a police officer.

36 year old Anthony Divers was shot and killed by a Hamilton police officer on September 30th last year.

Divers had an altercation with his estranged wife outside of a bar at the intersection of King William and Catherine street. He slaps her in the face before walking away and it was caught on security video.

A 911 call was made following the assault, the caller told police that the man was armed with a gun.

A few minutes later just before midnight, Divers was shot and killed by a Hamilton police officer on James street south, near the GO station. His family believes he was on his way to the hospital to get treatment for mental health issues.

It’s still unknown why the officer used lethal force. Witnesses have said Divers wasn’t carrying a weapon, and wasn’t being threatening either.

Divers had spent 10 years in prison for killing 26 year old Ryan McDonald in 2002. His family says that should have nothing to do with this investigation.