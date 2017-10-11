Hamilton doctor acquitted of gang rape gets his medical licence back

An Ancaster doctor acquitted of gang rape charges in 2014 now has his license back and could be resuming his residency in plastic surgery at McMaster University, even though the College of Physicians and Surgeons tried to block him.

In 2011 Doctor Amitabh Chauhan and his friend, another doctor, were accused of the drugging and gang rape of a 23-year old medical student after a night of drinking. Security video shows the doctors walking with the alleged victim to a hotel room. Three years later they were acquitted after the judge said she had “reasonable doubt” whether the victim was drugged and then sexually assaulted. Now his license to practice medicine has been renewed.

On August 28th Dr. Chauhan was issued a certificate to continue his residency in the plastic surgery program at McMaster, even though the College of Physicians and Surgeons tried to block him by refusing to register him, saying they believe his sexual contact with the medical student was non-consensual, adding, “An acquittal in a criminal trial does not mean that the alleged conduct did not occur.”

But he appealed their decision and the board handling that appeal sided with him saying, “There are reasonable grounds to believe that the applicant will practice medicine with decency integrity and honesty.” Pointing to almost two dozen reference letters from his family and colleagues.

McMaster University says Dr. Chauhan’s return to the residency program is being reviewed in accordance with the policies and procedures of the school of medicine.