Hamilton detectives continue to investigate robbery
Hamilton police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Hamilton Thursday morning.
It happened at a store near Barton St. and Gage Ave. around 6 a.m.
Police say a man made demands for cash from the store clerk and fled on foot with a small amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.
The robber is described as a white man, five-foot-five with a thin build. Police say he appeared to be well-dressed with dark jeans and a black North Face jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Darryl Oosterhoff at 905-546-8936.
Commenting Guidelines