Hamilton detectives continue to investigate robbery

Hamilton police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Hamilton Thursday morning.

It happened at a store near Barton St. and Gage Ave. around 6 a.m.

Police say a man made demands for cash from the store clerk and fled on foot with a small amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The robber is described as a white man, five-foot-five with a thin build. Police say he appeared to be well-dressed with dark jeans and a black North Face jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Darryl Oosterhoff at 905-546-8936.


Hamilton detectives continue to investigate robbery

