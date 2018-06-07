Hamilton couple turning shipping containers into homes

A new home is going up in Hamilton and its not made of your average materials. The house is made of shipping containers. The owners wanted to build with the environment in mind but admit that it was a big leap of faith.

Shipping containers are being re-purposed, stacked on top of each other and made into a home. The storage container house is being constructed on Arkledun Avenue near St. Joseph hospital in downtown Hamilton. Eight 40 foot containers, four on the main level, and four on top. The containers are placed on a foundation similar to a regular house.

The Toronto based company building the structure, Storstac says this is only the second shipment container house in an urban centre in all of Canada this one was just built in Toronto. When the home is complete it will have approximately 25 hundred square feet with four bedrooms.

A representative from the company says its a common misconception that a home made of storage containers would be cheaper than a regular house.

The whole house will be complete in six months with an estimated total cost of about $500,000