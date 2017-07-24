Hamilton community rallies around Gorilla Cheese founder’s battle with cancer

Several local businesses rallied together in support of Gorilla Cheese founder Graeme Smith.

A special menu, games and face painting were a few features of the fundraising campaign held in Smith’s honour. Smith was diagnosed in February with stage four cancer at the base of his tongue.

A crowd-funding campaign was launched to provide support for him and his business. A few months ago, Smith had to hand over the responsibility of the restaurant to his girlfriend as he continues to undergo treatment.

The entrepreneur said he is taking one day at a time and was overwhelmed by the support from his friends and the community.

But Smith said he expects a full recovery.

The treatment is aggressive with six chemotheraphy and 35 radiation treatments over the summer.

Smith is hoping to be back at Gorilla Cheese by September.