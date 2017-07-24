Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton community rallies around Gorilla Cheese founder’s battle with cancer

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: business, cancer, gorilla cheese, Graeme Smith, hamilton, recovery

Several local businesses rallied together in support of Gorilla Cheese founder Graeme Smith.

A special menu, games and face painting were a few features of the fundraising campaign held in Smith’s honour. Smith was diagnosed in February with stage four cancer at the base of his tongue.

A crowd-funding campaign was launched to provide support for him and his business. A few months ago, Smith had to hand over the responsibility of the restaurant to his girlfriend as he continues to undergo treatment.

The entrepreneur said he is taking one day at a time and was overwhelmed by the support from his friends and the community.

But Smith said he expects a full recovery.

The treatment is aggressive with six chemotheraphy and 35 radiation treatments over the summer.

Smith is hoping to be back at Gorilla Cheese by September.


LATEST STORIES

Best wishes for July 24

Concrete revitalization

Grilling goodness

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Comments

Bob says:
July 23, 2017 at 9:03 pm

Wow Get better soon, first heard of this.

Reply

POPULAR STORIES

css.php