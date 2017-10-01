Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Comic-Con

Everything comic books was celebrated here in Hamilton.

The annual event took place at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum with hundreds of celebrities, exhibits, comics and die-hards dressed up as their favourite super heroes. Organizers say there is something for everyone at comic con, but Hamilton has something better to offer.

People say the beauty of the event is how they get to relive their youth by interacting with celebrities they religiously watched on tv growing up.


