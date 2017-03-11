Hamilton under cold alert

The medical officer of health issued a cold weather alert for Hamilton, Saturday morning.

The alert will remain in effect as long as temperatures continue to be below -15 degrees Celsius or -20 with the wind chill.

Community agencies, such as the Salvation Army, have been notified and will implement their weather strategy. Recreation centres in the city will open during regular hours for anyone who needs to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will remain open during regular HSR hours.

The public can report the location of anyone who is in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 ext. 0.