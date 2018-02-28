Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton city councillor has a million-dollar idea to fix the city’s pothole problem

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: city council, hamilton, lloyd ferguson, main st, potholes


The drastic shifts in temperatures this winter have created one of the biggest pothole seasons this area has ever seen. In Hamilton, Main street west is the worst section of road in the city and is the third busiest stretch in Hamilton, behind the Linc and Red Hill. An estimated 55,000 vehicles drive it everyday.

Wednesday night at the city council meeting, councillors Lloyd Ferguson and Aiden Johnson will propose a solution to the pothole problem in front of the McMaster Children’s Hospital.

“We’re going to try to allocate $1 million to do that work, so 100% funded from reserves, no impact from tax bill.” Lloyd Ferguson.

Ferguson’s solution involves scraping the top two inches off of this stretch of Main street west and then repaving it. A more permanent solution to the pothole problem.

The general manager of Public Works didn’t have the exact numbers but expects the city will be over it’s pothole budget this year.

If the plan is approved at council, Ferguson expects the work to be completed within a few weeks.



LATEST STORIES

Halton police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Supervised injections site in St. Catharines

Hamilton city councillor has a million-dollar idea to fix the city's pothole problem

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php