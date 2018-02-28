Hamilton city councillor has a million-dollar idea to fix the city’s pothole problem

The drastic shifts in temperatures this winter have created one of the biggest pothole seasons this area has ever seen. In Hamilton, Main street west is the worst section of road in the city and is the third busiest stretch in Hamilton, behind the Linc and Red Hill. An estimated 55,000 vehicles drive it everyday.

Wednesday night at the city council meeting, councillors Lloyd Ferguson and Aiden Johnson will propose a solution to the pothole problem in front of the McMaster Children’s Hospital.

“We’re going to try to allocate $1 million to do that work, so 100% funded from reserves, no impact from tax bill.” Lloyd Ferguson.

Ferguson’s solution involves scraping the top two inches off of this stretch of Main street west and then repaving it. A more permanent solution to the pothole problem.

The general manager of Public Works didn’t have the exact numbers but expects the city will be over it’s pothole budget this year.

If the plan is approved at council, Ferguson expects the work to be completed within a few weeks.