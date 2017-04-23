Hamilton celebrates Sikh Heritage Month

“Vaisakhi 1699 Birth of the Khalsa” by Art of Punjab/Kanwar Singh

April marks Sikh Heritage Month in Canada and the City of Hamilton is taking part.

The Sikh Awareness Council of Hamilton held an event on Saturday at the Stoney Creek Municipal Centre to celebrate and help educate others on Sikh culture, which is the fifth largest religion in the world.

The gathering also displayed the art of world-renowned and Toronto based artist Kanwar Singh, also known as Art of Punjab.

This is the third year that Hamilton has participated in the nation wide celebrations. During the first year the city celebrated the religion Hamilton City Hall also hung the Sikh flag for the entire month of April.