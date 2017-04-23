Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton celebrates Sikh Heritage Month

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, News
Tags: art, hamilton, heritage, month, religion, sikh

“Vaisakhi 1699 Birth of the Khalsa” by Art of Punjab/Kanwar Singh

April marks Sikh Heritage Month in Canada and the City of Hamilton is taking part.

The Sikh Awareness Council of Hamilton held an event on Saturday at the Stoney Creek Municipal Centre to celebrate and help educate others on Sikh culture, which is the fifth largest religion in the world.

The gathering also displayed the art of world-renowned and Toronto based artist Kanwar Singh, also known as Art of Punjab.

This is the third year that Hamilton has participated in the nation wide celebrations. During the first year the city celebrated the religion Hamilton City Hall also hung the Sikh flag for the entire month of April.


LATEST STORIES

Miss Vickie's jalapeno chips recalled

Burlington's first tree planting of the year

Hamilton man shot in Toronto

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php