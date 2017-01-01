2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton Bulldogs defeat Erie Otters, 2-1

The Hamilton Bulldogs faced off against the Erie Otters in their last game of 2016, Saturday night.

The first period of the game was scoreless despite strong effort from both teams.

Both the Otters and the Bulldogs scored one goal each in the second period, this would force the game into overtime.

A shootout was needed to decide the final outcome.

Hamilton skated away with a 2-1 win over the Erie Otters.

The Bulldogs are back in action Sunday January 1 against the Peterborough Petes. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.


