Hamilton building owner fined $5K for fire code violations

The owner of a multi-unit home in Hamilton has pleaded guilty for violations under the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection & Prevention Act.

Gregory Kong has been fined $5,000 for failing to provide a number of safety measures including required fire separations within the structure at 50 Westwood Ave.

“Fire separations are vital to contain a fire within the room or area of origin to allow building occupants adequate time to quickly and safely exit the premises. Failure to construct or maintain these separations negatively impact the occupant’s ability to safely evacuate a building,” said Chief Fire Prevention Officer Robert Simpson.

The city of Hamilton is advising building owners who may have any questions regarding fire safety related matters, to contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Hamilton Fire Department at 905-546-2424, ext. 1380.


