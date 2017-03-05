2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Boat, Fishing and Outdoor Show grown to its largest show yet

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, News, Ontario
Tags: boat, canadian warplane heritage museum, fishing, hamilton, outdoor, weekend

The Hamilton Boat, Fishing and Outdoor Show has been putting a little summer in our winter this weekend at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

The boat, fishing and outdoor show has taken over two acres of the museum to showcase some summer toys from boat and outdoor retailers all over the province.

The show also offers a live birds of prey show, canadian power and outdoor zone and a space to help you plan trips for hunting and fishing.

The Hamilton Boat, Fishing and Outdoor Show will be open on Sunday for its last day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php