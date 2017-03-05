Hamilton Boat, Fishing and Outdoor Show grown to its largest show yet

The Hamilton Boat, Fishing and Outdoor Show has been putting a little summer in our winter this weekend at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

The boat, fishing and outdoor show has taken over two acres of the museum to showcase some summer toys from boat and outdoor retailers all over the province.

The show also offers a live birds of prey show, canadian power and outdoor zone and a space to help you plan trips for hunting and fishing.

The Hamilton Boat, Fishing and Outdoor Show will be open on Sunday for its last day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.