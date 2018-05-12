Hamilton bike share considering expansion

The Social Bicycles program in Hamilton has continued to gain momentum. The company reports steady growth in its membership but is it enough to warrant an expansion.

SoBi Bicycles told CHCH today that since spring finally arrived, ridership has increased significantly. Based on the success of the program since it began, there is pressure to expand to different areas in the city including Wards 6 to 8.

Most SoBi Bicycle riders use the system to get to and from work or run errands. Their distance is roughly two kilometers.

Since SoBi Hamilton launched in 2015 General Manager, Chelsea Cox says its membership has grown to more than 17 000 users.

With over a million trips since SoBi launched three years ago and ridership continuing to increase, the company says it does see expansion plans in its future.

“It’s always funding dependent, so as a not for profit operator we have to be conscious of our expenditures and were going to sustain that growth.”

So far, riders have travelled over two million kilometers since launching and this month, they’ve already seen 1500 trips made by cyclists. An expansion will mean adding more hubs and bikes but also improvements to the systems infrastructure too.

“In the future that looks like serving other parts of the city, maybe going to other nearby cities and just getting to more people in more neighbourhoods.”

Ian Walker owns Smalls Coffee and uses the bike sharing system often.

“I use the bicycles every other Sunday to go get donuts for the coffee shop so it helps us as a cost effective way to get donuts and not have to use a gas powered vehicle.”

“I have a challenge to ride everyday in May, so i’m taking the time to jump on SoBis. Short trips, long trips, commuting, on the weekend.” said Ward 3 councillor Matthew Green.

Not only is it a healthy way to get around the city, its good for the environment and saves money.

Hamilton has 130 SoBi bicycle hubs and there are 825 bicycles scattered across the city.

Council will hear a proposal for expansion of the social bicycle program on Monday.

There is pressure to expand east to include Wards 6, 7 and 8 as well as connect the network into Burlington.