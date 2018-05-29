Hamilton asks for input on new downtown park design

The City of Hamilton is giving the public a chance to weigh in on proposed designs for a new park downtown.

The working name for the project is the John Rebecca Park.

It will be located in the city’s Beasley neighbourhood between Rebecca St. and King Willliam St. amd John St. and Catharine St.

It’s currently the site of a parking lot and two businesses.

City staff will be presenting a concept plan for the park at the Beasley Community Centre Tuesday night.

The session is open between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the formal presentation scheduled for 7 p.m.

Staff will be accepting resident feedback and will be available to answer questions.

The master plan for the park was completed in 2012, as part of the review of the Downtown Secondary Plan.

The city is now moving forward with designs in preparation for construction, which is slated to begin next year.