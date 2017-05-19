Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton apartment building owner guilty of violating fire code

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: apartment, building, hamilton, violation

firecodebuilding

The owner of an 11-storey apartment building in Hamilton has been fined for violating a provision of the Ontario Fire Code.

The registered owner of 172 Bay St. South pleaded guilty on Tuesday to not maintaining the building’s emergency power supply.

The system is designed to provide sufficient lighting in common areas to allow residents to safely evacuate in the event of an emergency.

“Building owners must take responsibility to ensure their buildings are in full compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and failure to do so will result in prosecution,” said Robert Simpson, Hamilton’s Chief Fire Prevention Officer in a news release.

The building’s owner will pay a $1500 fine.

firecode2


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton apartment building owner guilty of violating fire code

Three people injured after Ferris wheel fall in Washington

Toronto police search for missing child, mother

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php