Hamilton apartment building owner guilty of violating fire code

The owner of an 11-storey apartment building in Hamilton has been fined for violating a provision of the Ontario Fire Code.

The registered owner of 172 Bay St. South pleaded guilty on Tuesday to not maintaining the building’s emergency power supply.

The system is designed to provide sufficient lighting in common areas to allow residents to safely evacuate in the event of an emergency.

“Building owners must take responsibility to ensure their buildings are in full compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and failure to do so will result in prosecution,” said Robert Simpson, Hamilton’s Chief Fire Prevention Officer in a news release.

The building’s owner will pay a $1500 fine.