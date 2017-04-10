Hamilton apartment building fire causes $60,000 in damages

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Two Hamilton residents managed to escape unharmed after a fire broke out in their second floor apartment.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. Sunday at a high-rise apartment building located at 35 Brock St.

Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the unit and bursting out of the balcony door.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but damage is estimated at roughly $60,000.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Hamilton Fire Department is reminding citizens who live in apartment or condominium buildings to take time to review the fire safety plan for your building.

