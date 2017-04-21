Hamilton among the most breathtaking places according to Expedia

Hamilton and Niagara Falls have made the list of Expedia’s most breathtaking places in North America.

The travel site posted 34 spots on the continent – in no particular order – which had sweeping landscapes, famous views and sights that make you go wow!

Hamilton gets a nod for the greenhouse and rose garden at Gage Park, and for Bayfront Park. While Niagara Falls made the list for, of course, the falls themselves – but also for The Butterfly Conservatory.