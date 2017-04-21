2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton among the most breathtaking places according to Expedia

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Niagara
Tags: Expedia, hamilton, niagara falls, north america

2017-04-21-HamiltonBreathtaking

Hamilton and Niagara Falls have made the list of Expedia’s most breathtaking places in North America.

The travel site posted 34 spots on the continent – in no particular order – which had sweeping landscapes, famous views and sights that make you go wow!

Hamilton gets a nod for the greenhouse and rose garden at Gage Park, and for Bayfront Park. While Niagara Falls made the list for, of course, the falls themselves – but also for The Butterfly Conservatory.


LATEST STORIES

Michael Yole pleads guilty to attempted murder

Hamilton among the most breathtaking places according to Expedia

Best Wishes for April 21st-23rd

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php