Halton residents ready to put New Year’s Resolutions to the test

While the world continues to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day in certain countries, here at home celebrations are coming into full swing.

The scene in Niagara Falls continues to be Canada’s largest free New Year’s Eve event and expects to host roughly 40 to 50 thousand people for the countdown.

But for most, New Year’s Eve marks a time for brand new resolutions. Have a listen to what some Halton residents have in mind for 2017.