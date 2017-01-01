Halton residents ready to put New Year’s Resolutions to the test

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Halton, News, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: halton, new year's eve, niagara falls, resolutions

While the world continues to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day in certain countries, here at home celebrations are coming into full swing.

The scene in Niagara Falls continues to be Canada’s largest free New Year’s Eve event and expects to host roughly 40 to 50 thousand people for the countdown.

But for most, New Year’s Eve marks a time for brand new resolutions. Have a listen to what some Halton residents have in mind for 2017.


