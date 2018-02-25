Halton Regional Police investigate overnight stabbing at house party

Halton Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing at a house party overnight.

They say it happened at a home on Stephens Crescent in Oakville.

Police believe an unknown suspect brandished an “edged weapon” during an altercation.

One person was taken to hospital and treated for a minor injury. The victim has since been released.

Investigators say they are looking for the suspect.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2205 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).